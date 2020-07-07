UNICEF India COVID-19 Pandemic Monthly Situation Report No. 3 (Reporting Period: 1 - 30 June 2020)

Highlights

• More than 700 million children and their families across India have been reached with accurate information on how to stay safe from COVID-19.

• Approximately 45 million people engaged in activities that facilitate two-way communication, meaningful participation and local action on COVID-19 through digital and non-digital platforms.

• Across India 1.9 million people reached with critical WASH supplies (including hygiene items) and services.

• Approximately two million healthcare facility staff and community health workers have been trained in infection prevention and control.

• Some 27,500 healthcare workers within health facilities and communities provided with personal protective equipment.

• Over 35 million children continue to learn through education initiatives launched by UNICEF and partners across 16 states.

• Some 199,000 children and their caregivers have been provided with psychosocial support.

• To date 2,200 children without parental or family care have been provided with appropriate alternative care arrangements.

• Some 48,000 UNICEF personnel and partners have completed training on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) risk mitigation and referrals for survivors.

• So far 4.9 million children and women received essential healthcare, including prenatal, delivery and postnatal care, essential newborn care, immunization, treatment of childhood illnesses and HIV care in UNICEF supported facilities.

• Some 1.42 million healthcare providers have been trained in detecting, referral and appropriate management of COVID-19 cases.