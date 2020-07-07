India
UNICEF India COVID-19 Pandemic Monthly Situation Report No. 3 (Reporting Period: 1 - 30 June 2020)
Highlights
• More than 700 million children and their families across India have been reached with accurate information on how to stay safe from COVID-19.
• Approximately 45 million people engaged in activities that facilitate two-way communication, meaningful participation and local action on COVID-19 through digital and non-digital platforms.
• Across India 1.9 million people reached with critical WASH supplies (including hygiene items) and services.
• Approximately two million healthcare facility staff and community health workers have been trained in infection prevention and control.
• Some 27,500 healthcare workers within health facilities and communities provided with personal protective equipment.
• Over 35 million children continue to learn through education initiatives launched by UNICEF and partners across 16 states.
• Some 199,000 children and their caregivers have been provided with psychosocial support.
• To date 2,200 children without parental or family care have been provided with appropriate alternative care arrangements.
• Some 48,000 UNICEF personnel and partners have completed training on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) risk mitigation and referrals for survivors.
• So far 4.9 million children and women received essential healthcare, including prenatal, delivery and postnatal care, essential newborn care, immunization, treatment of childhood illnesses and HIV care in UNICEF supported facilities.
• Some 1.42 million healthcare providers have been trained in detecting, referral and appropriate management of COVID-19 cases.