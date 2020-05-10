UNICEF India COVID-19 Pandemic Monthly Situation Report No. 1 (1 March – 30 April 2020)

Highlights

• Millions of children and their families across India have been reached with the correct information on how to stay safe from COVID-19 through a mix of innovative and traditional mechanisms. Some 85 per cent of 1.25 million women frontline community health workers and auxiliary nurse/midwives have been trained on risk communication, while key influencers including media and faith leaders have supported awareness raising. UNICEF is leading the coordination for a government campaign addressing stigma.

• Close to a million healthcare facility staff and community health workers have been trained in Infection Prevention and Control. WASH assessments have been conducted for health care facilities and quarantine centers. UNICEF is working with state governments to adapt existing schemes during the lockdown to ensure that essential health and nutrition services continue.

• Around 23 million children continue to learn through education initiatives launched by UNICEF and partners. More vulnerable families, including migrant families, are receiving social assistance and cash transfers from government as a result of additional social protection monitoring mechanisms supported by UNICEF.

• Over 53,000 children and their caregivers have been provided with psychosocial support as a result of UNICEF’s support, including training of child protection functionaries and counsellors together with government.

• A trusted partner of the Government of India, with a proven track record in supporting health emergencies, UNICEF, together with WHO and other UN agencies, has activated its entire machinery to support the Government towards two key goals: reducing transmission and mitigating the impact of the pandemic on children, young people and their care providers, especially the most vulnerable.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The Government of India declared the COVID-19 outbreak a "notified disaster" on 14 March 2020 and has undertaken a pan-India approach towards addressing the situation. The crisis is unprecedented and has posed a whole set of new challenges for children’s well-being and exacerbated existing vulnerabilities. COVID-19 is a health emergency that also risks evolving into a broader child-rights crisis. The bold step of a national lockdown was initiated from 25 March 2020 with a complete shutdown of all but essential services. The first case was reported on 30 January 2020 and as of now one in seven districts is affected across the Country. Some States began easing restrictions based on district-level profiling of infectious hotspots (a form of cluster containment) from 20 April 2020. Up until the end of April cases have been rising.

The escalation of reported cases, the severe slowdown of economic activity, and a social fabric strained by stigma and discrimination, have transformed the health emergency into a complex, protracted phenomena that risks unravelling key development gains. Much of the crisis is likely to continue and require response and recovery actions over the coming years.

A 1.7 trillion Indian Rupees (US$ 22 billion) relief package, amounting to about 1 per cent of India’s GDP, was announced by the Finance Minister to offset the potential socio-economic shocks resulting from the nationwide lockdown. The package adds additional resources to the existing transfer schemes - food security entitlements, pensions, income support and insurance to health workers and targets the most vulnerable. Benefits include cash transfers direct to bank accounts, however, reaching all of those in need has been a challenge. In addition to this relief package, the Prime Minister has also set up “The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund” (PM Cares Fund) aimed at strengthening the fight against COVID-19 by furthering support for containing, combating and providing relief against COVID-19. The Fund has already received over US$ 1 billion in donations, including from the private sector and members of the public.

Health inequalities and socio-economic disparities have uncovered unique challenges. The spread of misinformation driven by fear, stigma, discrimination and blame have heightened the complexities.

Stigmatization against health-care workers, of specific groups/communities, and of people with or suspected of having COVID-19, have all been reported, along with some cases of violence. “Although the concerns over the coronavirus are understandable, the stereotypes and exclusion currently clouding society are not….It is imperative to see us in all our diversity and challenge the existing stereotypes. We are all at risk of getting sick, there is no one more or less worthy of health.” – Paavani Arora,15, wrote on Voices of Youth. 123 Every girl, every boy, every family, every caregiver and every frontline worker’s experience of the COVID-19 Pandemic in India is different. Though, women remain at the forefront bearing the brunt of the increased caregiving responsibilities. The COVID-19 crisis poses new challenges to children’s physical, emotional and psychosocial well-being. Hotlines and shelters for survivors of domestic violence report increased rates of violence against women and girls, even though many of them are not able to make phone calls or seek services in the presence of perpetrators.

From 20 March 2020 to 10 April 2020, CHILDLINE 1098 witnessed a 50 per cent increase in calls to 460,000 calls, resulting in 9,385 direct interventions. About 20 per cent of interventions responded to child protection issues such as preventing child marriage and physical, emotional and sexual abuse, trafficking, abandonment, neglect, and child labour. The Minister of Women and Child Development reported prevention of 898 child marriages by CHILDLINE since the lockdown. Many children living in childcare institutions have been discharged. Despite government and stakeholder efforts, there are concerns about the care and protection of these children. Some 61,804 children have been sent home according to data from nine states. Rates of child marriage, trafficking and school dropouts are expected to increase, especially of girls, as seen in earlier disasters.