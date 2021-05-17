UNICEF Cyclone Tauktae Situation Report No. 1, 17 May 2021

Highlights

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) started near Lakshadweep islands off the coast of Kerala has traversed all along the west coast of India inflicting damage through high intensity rainfall induced floods and high winds in the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.

The storm system is now heading towards Gujarat as a severe cyclonic storm, expected to make landfall on the night of 17th May. The maximum sustained surface wind speed of 175-185Km/hr gusting to 205 Km/hr is forecasted to inflict widespread damage to shelter, basic services and critical infrastructure in Gujarat.

About 1.1 million population including 0.39 million children in 421 coastal villages of 6 districts of Gujarat are at risk and will likely need urgent humanitarian assistance.

A bulk Oxygen manufacturing facility in the town of Jamnagar in Gujarat is in the predicted pathway of the cyclone. Oxygen supply line to a number of states may get disrupted. States have been advised to maintain a buffer of 2 days’ Oxygen supply.

State and district level Government in Gujarat has initiated intensive cyclone preparedness and response.

UNICEF is on the ground and responding to the cyclone in partnership with the interagency group of Gujarat as well supporting Government led response.