UNHCR voices concern over removal of Rohingya refugees outside its office in New Delhi, India

This news comment is attributable to Indrika Ratwatte, Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is concerned about 88 Rohingya refugees and asylum-seekers who were taken away by the law enforcement authorities from the front of our office in New Delhi today. Refugees and asylum-seekers had travelled to New Delhi to seek assistance.

UNHCR is seeking immediate access to those who have been transferred to a Government facility at this stage. We urge the Indian authorities to ensure appropriate care and support to these refugees, among whom are a number of pregnant women and children.