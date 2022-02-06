UNHCR India winterization assistance 2021

BACKGROUND

UNHCR has been on the front line, providing timely winterization support to vulnerable families to increase their preparedness for, and fulfil their basic needs during the winter.

There are over 43,157 refugees and asylum-seekers living in India. UNHCR estimates that at least 17,562 people need timely and substantial help to properly prepare for the forthcoming winter. For many, this was the second consecutive winter facing even greater hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Our winterization programme covers the period from November 2021 to January 2022.