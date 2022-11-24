UNHCR India Factsheet - October 2022

UNHCR conducts registration and refugee status determination (RSD) under its mandate and 48,450 refugees and asylum-seekers were recorded as of October.

54,811 refugees and asylum-seekers are reported to be vaccinated with gratitude to the Government of India.

In support of self-reliance and empowerment for 11 Sri Lankan women refugees in Tamil Nadu, a restaurant was opened serving traditional cuisine in Thoothukudi district

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

India has a long tradition of playing host to a large number of refugees. In support of the efforts by the Government of India, UNHCR works in close coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, NITI Aayog, the United Nations Country Team.

Our 10 NGO partners in 11 locations provide cash-based assistance, food, prevention and response to Gender-Based Violence, child protection, promoting peaceful co-existence between refugees and host communities, supporting access to health services, and access to education.

Recently, due to violence and instability in neighboring countries, there is an increase in asylum-seekers approaching UNHCR India for registration and assistance. Further, the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect refugees and asylum-seekers. The number of refugees and asylum-seekers requesting basic assistance including food, rent support and medicines, has increased.

UNHCR was invited to provide an orientation to 45 officers of the Indian Army at the Centre for UN Peacekeeping and engaged in two Model United Nations events with school students.

UNHCR continues to engage with the UNCountry Teams in both India and the Maldives to ensure the inclusion of refugees in the UN’s development planning