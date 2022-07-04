UNHCR India Factsheet - May 2022

As of 31 May 2022, 48,452 refugees and asylum-seekers are registered with UNHCR in India. 680 individuals were registered in May 2022, mainly from Afghanistan and Myanmar.

Through UNHCR’s 24/7 telecall Hotline, 1,082 people have reached us requesting information on registration, resettlement, and social assistance.

54,789 refugees and asylum-seekers are reported to be vaccinated, thanks to the Government of India.

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

India has a long tradition of playing a host to a large number of refugees. UNHCR India has worked since 1981 for the protection of refugees and asylum-seekers in India.

In support of the efforts by the Government of India, UNHCR works with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, NITI Aayog, United Nations Country Team, and NGO partners based across 11 states of India.

Due to the current instability in neighbouring countries such as Afghanistan and Myanmar, between 2021 and May 2022, over 5,580 asylum seekers from these countries have approached UNHCR India for registration and assistance.

About 80 Sri Lankan nationals who crossed over to India in the past 2 months as a result of the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, continue to be accommodated at one of the state-run camps in Tamil Nadu and are provided with housing, meals and NFI kits.

The number of refugees and asylum-seekers requesting basic assistance has increased, given their inability to recover lost jobs during COVID-10 or find new ones. The needs include food, rent, dignity kits, and medicines. UNHCR continues to provide humanitarian assistance including cash, food and NFI support to the most vulnerable.