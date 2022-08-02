UNHCR India Factsheet - June 2022

UNHCR conducts registration and refugee status determination (RSD) under its mandate recorded 48,154 refugees and asylum-seekers. In June, UNHCR registered 629 new asylum seekers mainly from Afghanistan and Myanmar.

As part of monsoon preparedness and response plan, UNHCR distributed 5200 tarpaulins, 2355 bamboo poles, 83 Mosquito nets and 1770 wooden logs to refugees and host communities.

World Refugee Day was commemorated on 20 June with the theme “Whoever, Whatever, whenever. Everyone has the right to seek safety”, across 5 states to acknowledge the resilience of refugees, hospitality of the people of India and the Government.