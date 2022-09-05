UNHCR India Factsheet - July 2022

UNHCR conducts registration and refugee status determination (RSD) under its mandate recorded 48,055refugeesand asylum-seekers. In July, UNHCR registered 545 new asylum seekers mainly from Myanmar.

54,811 refugees and asylum-seekers are reported to be vaccinated with gratitude to the Government of India.

UNHCR participated in the “The 5th Radio Festival” organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prasar Bharati News Services, UNESCO and SMART, on “Operationalizing inclusion of refugees and asylum-seekers in the SDG” for community radio broadcasters.