Understanding pretreatment loss to follow-up of tuberculosis patients: an explanatory qualitative study in Chennai, India

Beena E Thomas1, Chandra Suresh1, J Lavanya2, Mika M Lindsley3, Amith T Galivanche3, Senthil Sellappan1, Senthanro Ovung1, Amritha Aravind1, Savari Lincy1, Agnes Lawrence Raja1, S Kokila1, B Javeed1, S Arumugam1, Kenneth H Mayer4,5, Soumya Swaminathan6, Ramnath Subbaraman3,7

Abstract

Introduction Pretreatment loss to follow-up (PTLFU)—dropout of patients after diagnosis but before treatment registration—is a major gap in tuberculosis (TB) care in India and globally. Patient and healthcare worker (HCW) perspectives are critical for developing interventions to reduce PTLFU.

Methods We tracked smear-positive TB patients diagnosed via sputum microscopy from 22 diagnostic centres in Chennai, one of India’s largest cities. Patients who did not start therapy within 14 days, or who died or were lost to follow-up before official treatment registration, were classified as PTLFU cases. We conducted qualitative interviews with trackable patients, or family members of patients who had died. We conducted focus group discussions (FGDs) with HCWs involved in TB care. Interview and FGD transcripts were coded and analysed with Dedoose software to identify key themes. We created categories into which themes clustered and identified relationships among thematic categories to develop an explanatory model for PTLFU.

Results We conducted six FGDs comprising 53 HCWs and 33 individual patient or family member interviews. Themes clustered into five categories. Examining relationships among categories revealed two pathways leading to PTLFU as part of an explanatory model. In the first pathway, administrative and organisational health system barriers—including the complexity of navigating the system, healthcare worker absenteeism and infrastructure failures—resulted in patients feeling frustration or resignation, leading to disengagement from care. In turn, HCWs faced work constraints that contributed to many of these health system barriers for patients. In the second pathway, negative HCW attitudes and behaviours contributed to patients distrusting the health system, resulting in refusal of care.

Conclusion Health system barriers contribute to PTLFU directly and by amplifying patient-related challenges to engaging in care. Interventions should focus on removing administrative hurdles patients face in the health system, improving quality of the HCW-patient interaction and alleviating constraints preventing HCWs from providing patient-centred care.

Key questions

What is already known?

Pretreatment loss to follow-up (PTLFU) is a key gap in tuberculosis (TB) care delivery globally and in India, where estimates suggest that >200 000 patients experience PTLFU annually in the country’s national TB program.

Prior Indian studies have mostly focussed on understanding patient-related challenges—rather than health system barriers—contributing to PTLFU.

What are the new findings?

Administrative and organisational barriers in the health system—including the complexity of navigating the system and healthcare worker absenteeism—resulted in some TB patients feeling frustration or resignation, leading to disengagement from care.

Negative or judgemental healthcare worker attitudes and behaviours contributed to some patients distrusting the health system, resulting in refusal of further care.

Patients-related challenges—including presentation with advanced illness, alcohol use disorder, work constraints and poverty—also contributed to PTLFU.

What do the new findings imply?