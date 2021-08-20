India
UN WFP India Annual Country Report | 2020
Attachments
The Annual Country Report Factsheet of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in India presents some of the highlights of year 2020.
This Annual Country Report Factsheet in WFP-India Annual Country Report includes response to the Covid-19 surge, update on a new partnership with the Government for innovation and technical support, supply chain optimisation, rice fortification, and development of information, communication and education materials for Targeted Public Distribution Programme (TPDS), Mid-Day Meals (MDM), and Integrated Child Development Services programme (ICDS); ongoing support to the One Nation One Ration Card campaign; enhancing nutrition through Take Home Ration production units that empower the women in the community.
10 Million people were able to receive essential commodities during COVID-19 pandemic in Uttarakhand through a mobile app developed by WFP.
143 Million TPDS beneficiaries received their entitlements through One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme – WFP provided technical support for it’s roll-out.
2 Million beneficiaries across five states in India have access to fortified rice through TPDS with technical support from WFP.