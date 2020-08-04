UK charity remembers those affected in Kashmir one year on since imposed curfew

UK charity Muslim Hands has pledged to continue supporting families in Indian-administered Kashmir who still face severe food and medical shortages, one year on since the imposed curfew. Since 5th August 2019, which marked the removal of Article 370, mass curfews have left families vulnerable and facing restrictions to leave their homes. With rates of food, transport and accommodation increasing, poor communities are still in need of urgent help to get them through the long-lasting effects of the crisis.

Since the beginning, Muslim Hands has been on the ground in Anantnag and Pulwama delivering food parcels through our Emergency Food Relief Programme and the Eid al-Adha Qurbani project, which distributed £72,000 worth of meat that reached 35,000 people this year. Our ambulance project and medical kits have reached over 15,000 beneficiaries and collectively we have supported over 84,000 individuals with vital relief.

Our next phase of work is to focus on providing access to clean water and encouraging our donors to sponsor local orphans in the area, which are vital lifelines for the people of Kashmir who are continuing to suffer in silence. These projects will be part of our televised appeal on Islam Channel Urdu for Wednesday 5th August 2020 7.30pm {UK time} channel Sky 755 Virgin Media 839. To find out more about Muslim Hands and the work we do, visit our website muslimhands.org.uk or call 0115 911 7222.

Yasrab Shah, Director of Fundraising Director at Muslim Hands, says:

'We would like to send our warmest thanks to our donors who have been so generous in supporting the people of Indian-administered Kashmir and have helped us raise £457,000 to provide vital aid since the start of the crisis. We are also truly grateful that we have registered partners on the ground with over 25 years of experience working in the area, ready to distribute aid household by household. With the effects of the curfew still felt one year on, there is so much more that needs to be done.'

ENDS

Notes to editors