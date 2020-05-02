UAE Sends Medical Aid to India in Fight Against COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 7 metric tons of medical supplies to India to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, UAE Ambassador to India, said: “The UAE is committed to extending critical support to nations seeking to bolster their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. UAE assistance to India comes in recognition of the profound and brotherly ties our two countries have shared throughout the years.”

“Combating COVID-19 has become a primary global concern, and we act out of our conviction that strengthening the efforts of other countries to contain the virus is a pressing necessity,” His Excellency added.

To date, the UAE has provided more than 348 metric tons of aid to over 34 countries, supporting nearly 348,000 medical professionals in the process.