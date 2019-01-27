27 Jan 2019

U3 programme will empower communities to foster climate adaptive agriculture, livelihood, and nutritional security

Report
from Caritas
Published on 26 Jan 2019 View Original

17th January 2019 was another historic moment in Caritas India, when finally Phase II – of U 3 program as its commonly known a cluster program in three States of West Bengal, Telangana/ AP and Karnataka with the mission to Empowered Communities’ foster Climate Adaptive Agriculture and Livelihoods was officially launched on 17th January 2019 at Hyderabad.

Caritas India Executive Director, Fr. Paul Moonjely shared that U3 program has true essence of empowering animation, volunteering, dialogue and sharing communities, all the four key strategic pillars of Caritas India. He was addressing the gathering at the launch of U3 Programme at Hyderabad.

At the launch, Archbishop of Hyderabad, Most Rev. Thumma Bala, said: “Much damage has been caused and it is our duty and responsibility to give back”. He reaffirmed Church’s intervention in protecting mother nature and animating communities to protect and safeguard mother earth.

Fr. Anthaiah, Regional Forum Director of Andhra Pradesh applauded Caritas India’s intervention in three states across India, and especially in the drought-prone area of Telangana State. He wished all the partner for the success of this second phase.

The first phase of the U3 programme focused on the Rights-based approach and Result-based management. It focused a lot on Rights and entitlement, Livelihood and local partners institutional capacity building. Conscientisation and animating people for community mobilization with People led development was in focus.

In the second phase, the community will be mobilized to strengthen their effort in ensuring adequate and nutritious food and effort will be made for accessing their rights and entitlement and livelihood options through on farm and off-farm through the strengthened community-based mechanism.

The programme will empower communities to foster climate resilient and climate adaptive agriculture and livelihoods and secure adequate nutritious food. It will directly benefit 1,03,667 population in 12085 households in 233 villages having a high concentration of Scheduled Tribe (ST), Schedule Caste (SC), Dalits, nomadic and plain tribes, Backward Caste (BC) and minorities.

In his inaugural speech Most Rev. Thumma Bala, Archbishop of Hyderabad reaffirmed Church’s intervention in protecting mother nature and animating communities to protect and safeguard mother earth. Much damage has been caused and it is our duty and responsibility to give back.

Applauding Caritas India’s intervention in three states across India, and especially in the drought-prone area of Telangana State, Regional Forum Director Rev. Father Anthaiah wished all partners success.

Directors, program team of 16 program partners of U – 3 were oriented on program impact and outcomes wherein it desires to empower community’s foster climate adaptive agriculture and livelihoods and secure adequate wholesome food supply in the process strengthening Community-based organizations.

Dr. Haridas, Ms. Asha shared CI’s 4 Key Strategic pillars and its integration into the program strategy and activities. Climate Adaptive Agricultural practices the central theme which is the pathway towards food sovereign community, rights of people to healthy and ecologically sustainable ways was reiterated during the session by Dr. Haridas.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.