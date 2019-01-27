U3 programme will empower communities to foster climate adaptive agriculture, livelihood, and nutritional security

17th January 2019 was another historic moment in Caritas India, when finally Phase II – of U 3 program as its commonly known a cluster program in three States of West Bengal, Telangana/ AP and Karnataka with the mission to Empowered Communities’ foster Climate Adaptive Agriculture and Livelihoods was officially launched on 17th January 2019 at Hyderabad.

Caritas India Executive Director, Fr. Paul Moonjely shared that U3 program has true essence of empowering animation, volunteering, dialogue and sharing communities, all the four key strategic pillars of Caritas India. He was addressing the gathering at the launch of U3 Programme at Hyderabad.

At the launch, Archbishop of Hyderabad, Most Rev. Thumma Bala, said: “Much damage has been caused and it is our duty and responsibility to give back”. He reaffirmed Church’s intervention in protecting mother nature and animating communities to protect and safeguard mother earth.

Fr. Anthaiah, Regional Forum Director of Andhra Pradesh applauded Caritas India’s intervention in three states across India, and especially in the drought-prone area of Telangana State. He wished all the partner for the success of this second phase.

The first phase of the U3 programme focused on the Rights-based approach and Result-based management. It focused a lot on Rights and entitlement, Livelihood and local partners institutional capacity building. Conscientisation and animating people for community mobilization with People led development was in focus.

In the second phase, the community will be mobilized to strengthen their effort in ensuring adequate and nutritious food and effort will be made for accessing their rights and entitlement and livelihood options through on farm and off-farm through the strengthened community-based mechanism.

The programme will empower communities to foster climate resilient and climate adaptive agriculture and livelihoods and secure adequate nutritious food. It will directly benefit 1,03,667 population in 12085 households in 233 villages having a high concentration of Scheduled Tribe (ST), Schedule Caste (SC), Dalits, nomadic and plain tribes, Backward Caste (BC) and minorities.

In his inaugural speech Most Rev. Thumma Bala, Archbishop of Hyderabad reaffirmed Church’s intervention in protecting mother nature and animating communities to protect and safeguard mother earth. Much damage has been caused and it is our duty and responsibility to give back.

Applauding Caritas India’s intervention in three states across India, and especially in the drought-prone area of Telangana State, Regional Forum Director Rev. Father Anthaiah wished all partners success.

Directors, program team of 16 program partners of U – 3 were oriented on program impact and outcomes wherein it desires to empower community’s foster climate adaptive agriculture and livelihoods and secure adequate wholesome food supply in the process strengthening Community-based organizations.

Dr. Haridas, Ms. Asha shared CI’s 4 Key Strategic pillars and its integration into the program strategy and activities. Climate Adaptive Agricultural practices the central theme which is the pathway towards food sovereign community, rights of people to healthy and ecologically sustainable ways was reiterated during the session by Dr. Haridas.