Two dead, 8 injured in J&K landslide

Sanjay Khajuria | TNN | May 17, 2020, 23:31 IST

JAMMU: Two people were buried alive while eight others were injured in a landslide that hit the Jammu-Srinagar highway in J&K’s Ramban district on Saturday evening, police said. After the highway was partially restored, another landslide took place later that evening at Seri area, around 2.5km from the spot of the first one.

At least nine vehicles, including two trucks and an oil tanker, were damaged.

Police and district authorities rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched by a joint team of cops, SDRF and Red Cross volunteers with the help of locals to save those stuck under the debris.

By the time the operation ended, one person had died. The other injured were admitted to Ramban district hospital where another succumbed on Sunday, taking the death toll to two. The remaining are in a stable condition, said sources.

The deceased were identified as Khalid Hussain (19) and Raj Kumar (28), both from Ramban.