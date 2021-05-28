Turkish Red Crescent COVID-19 Humanitarian Aid to India - Flash Update #1

The pandemic of the coronavirus (Covid-19) which emerged in Wuhan, China on 31.12.2019 continues its effects worldwide with the mutation of several variants and according to the data of the World Health Organization (WHO), it is known that more than 167 million people worldwide were infected with Covid19, and more than 3.4 million people died due to the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Turkish Red Crescent has delivered 10 million USD worth of humanitarian relief materials to 47 countries.

Hence, India has continued to break records in numbers of new cases and deaths for the past couple of months, with the total number of infected people, increased to 27 million and the total number of deaths increased to 307.000 as of 26th May 2021.

The Turkish Red Crescent responded to the health crisis in India with a humanitarian aid package as a donation to the Indian Red Cross consisting of 680 pieces of oxygen cylinders, 5 pieces of oxygen generators, 2,000,000 tablets of Favirpiravir/C-19 tablets, and 50 pieces of respirators, worth 1.099.668, 21-USD in total.

The humanitarian aid materials delivered to India on Wednesday, 26.05.2021, carried by with the two military cargo aircraft allocated from the Turkish Air Forces within the context of Civil-Military Cooperation.

We kindly present for your information