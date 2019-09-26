26 Sep 2019

Trichy: Rain kills crop-eating armyworm larvae, brings cheer to farmers

Report
from Times of India
Published on 26 Sep 2019 View Original

D Vincent Arockiaraj

TRICHY: Even as hundreds of farmers in the state have been left helpless in recurring fall armyworm attacks on their maize over the past two years, the recent spell of rain brought them a much-needed relief, destroying all larvae of the pests in Trichy and the neighbouring districts. Confirming the decimation, the agriculture officials said the larvae that lived in whorls were killed after rainwater seeped into them.

This would help the farmers, who grow the crop on about 3.5 lakh hectares, to have a good yield, they said. Fall armyworms have caused extensive destruction to the crop last year. The pests spread rapidly within a short period eating away the crop defying various pest control measures. Farmers in Trichy usually raise the crop on 45,000 acres of land, of which, around 35,000 acres have seen pest attack last year.

Generally, maize has been grown in Thuraiyur, Uppiliyapuram, Vaiyampatti, Pullampadi and Manachanallur. However, over the past two years, the armyworm destroyed almost the entire maize in the district, even causing huge damage to the crops in Karur, Perambalur in the last year.

Following a demand for compensation from farmers, chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced Rs 186.25 crore for the farmers who raised maize but suffered loss from the worm attack. In a statement, the chief minister stated that about 62% of the maize cultivation across the state was under attack from the worm.

Later, agriculture officials spread awareness among the farmers to adopt integrated pest control mechanism consisting of a pheromone trap and bio-control methods to control the worm.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.