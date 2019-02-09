Trans-Boundary Early Warning Systems in Asia - Southasiadisasters.net Issue No. 180, January 2019

AIDMI's publication of Southasiadisasters.net is titled "Trans-Boundary Early Warning Systems in Asia" and focuses on the important theme of regional cooperation for DRR in Asia. Community based TB-EWS for flood risk have been given special importance in this issue because of their significance in South Asia. Such systems enable local communities to utilise local resources and capacities to prepare and respond to and enhance their resilience to flooding risk. Some of the other relevant themes explored in this issue include livelihood recovery, economic cost of climate change and protecting children in emergencies.

This issue's contents includes: (i) The Context of Trans-Boundary Early Warning System; (ii) ADPC's Role in Trans-Boundary Early Warning Systems and Risk Management in the Asia-Pacific Region; (iii) Transcending Boundaries to Build Resilience; (iv) Trans-Boundary Early Warning System: Emerging Perspectives at 4th World Congress on Disaster Management; (v) Roles of Local Authority in Trans-Boundary Early Flood Warning System: A View; (vi) The Success of Community–Based Trans-Boundary Flood Early Warning Systems; (vii) Reaching the Most Vulnerable Riverine Communities in Mahakali Basin: Community-based Flood Early Warning Systems; (viii) Regional Platform for Multi Hazards Early Warning System and Improved Community Resilience to Natural Disasters in South Asia; (ix) Delhi Declaration on Regional Platform; (x) Filling the Gap: Spaces that Protect and Nurture Children in Emergencies; (xi) Collective Action Integral to Trans-boundary Risk Governance; (xii) Crisis Management Beyond the Humanitarian-Development Nexus; (xiii) Economic Cost of Neglecting Climate Change in Local Planning; (xiv) Kerala Floods Loss and Damage: Some Estimates; and (xv) Floods in Kuttanad: Impact on Livelihoods.

Some of the best thinkers, researchers, experts, and activists, including Mihir R. Bhatt with AIDMI Team; Hans Guttman, Executive Director, ADPC; Atiq Kainan Ahmed, Senior Program Manager, ADPC, Thailand; Dr. Neera Shrestha Pradhan, Senior Water and Adaptation Specialist, International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), Nepal, and Sanjay Pandey, Executive Director, Yuganter, Bihar, India; Rajan Subedi, Team Leader, Trans-boundary Rivers of South Asia (TROSA), Oxfam, Nepal; Animesh Prakash, TROSA, Oxfam India; Nithi Nesadurai, Regional Coordinator, Climate Action Network South–East Asia; Vijeta Rattani, Programme Manager, Centre for Science and Environment, New Delhi, India; and D. Nandakumar, Professor (retd.), Kerala University, Kerala, India.

Theme: Early Warning System, Disaster Management, Climate Change, Floods Recovery, Loss and Damage, Humanitarian