Toward Resilient Kolkata: Introducing India’s First Comprehensive City-Level Flood Forecasting and Early Warning System

Background

2018 marks 20 years of partnership between the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Since 1998, ADB has been supporting KMC to make Kolkata a more livable city through integrated planning and phased investments for resilience building and urban services improvement.

After successful implementation of the Kolkata Environment Improvement Project (KEIP), KMC is implementing another ADB-supported project, the Kolkata Environment Improvement Investment Program (KEIIP).

Besides upgrading urban services in Kolkata, ADB has also been assisting KMC to make it a smart and resilient city by modernizing fi nancial, administrative, and asset management systems; reducing urban fl ood risks; improving land use planning; and developing their capacity to reach citizens through introduction of a fl ood forecasting and early warning system (FFEWS).

The FFEWS for Kolkata has been designed and implemented through a technical assistance (TA) attached to KEIIP, TA-9157 IND: Strengthening Climate Resilience of Kolkata through Improved Planning and Disaster Risk Management, funded by ADB’s Urban Climate Change Resilience Trust Fund (UCCRTF) under the Urban Financing Partnership Facility. A consortium comprising consultants from TARU Leading Edge Pvt. Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Antea Group is assisting KMC to design and implement the system.