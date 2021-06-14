Third FedEx-Donated Humanitarian Charter Arrives in India

Total medical aid to India from Direct Relief tops 164 tons in last six weeks.

By Lara Cooper

A humanitarian charter flight donated by FedEx and filled with Direct Relief-provided medical aid arrived in India over the weekend — the third such flight to the country in six weeks in response to Covid-19.

The FedEx 777 charter left Memphis and arrived in Mumbai, India, on June 13, carrying 27 tons of personal protective equipment, including materials donated by Dignity Health with support from TMC Navya. Tata Memorial Centre will distribute the supplies to medical facilities throughout India.

The large-scale infusion of medical resources is the third in a series of humanitarian airlifts to India by FedEx and Direct Relief — the others went to Mumbai on May 8 and to Delhi on May 15 — for a combined 130 tons of medical aid that has included:

4,265 oxygen concentrators

2.2 million face masks

1.2 million gloves

73,000 face shields

99,000 goggles

28,000 coveralls

In total, Direct Relief has shipped 164 tons and nearly $120 million in aid to India since May 2021, including Eli Lilly-donated Covid-19 therapies and other medications amounting to 1.4 million defined daily doses.