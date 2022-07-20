Thematic Brief: Gender Dynamics of Intra-Household Food Access and Consumption in Uttar Pradesh [EN/HI]

The research provides strategic insights to understand how gender norms affected food distribution within households and what could be recommended to the Government to address this issue. The effect of COVID-19 pandemic on access to food was also examined.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) India supports the Government in strengthening the efficiency and effectiveness of their national food safety nets, particularly the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) Programme in schools, and the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) for young children and pregnant and lactating women. WFP conducted this research to understand how gender norms affected food distribution within households and what could be recommended to the Government to address this issue. The effect of COVID-19 pandemic on access to food was also examined.