Tamil Nadu govt announces relief to worm-hit maize farmers

Julie Mariappan | TNN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced Rs 186.25 crore to maize farmers affected by fall armyworm, an invasive pest.

Making a suo motu announcement in the assembly, Palaniswami said that relief amount of Rs 13,500 per hectare would be extended to irrigated crop and Rs 7,400 per hectare to rainfed, benefiting 2.93 lakh farmers in the state. “The relief would be extended to 17 districts,” the CM said.

The pest had damaged crop raised in 2.2 lakh acres out of the total 3.55 lakh acres covered last year.

The worm had damaged the crop in states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana before reaching Tamil Nadu and effected severe damage to the crop at all levels.

“As soon as it came to my notice, I directed the agriculture and revenue departments to assess the damage. Agriculture department was instructed to take measures on a war-footing manner and create awareness on the preventive steps and ordered relief, though such damage is not covered under the state disaster relief fund norms,” Palaniswami said.

The chief minister said the agriculture department had also been directed to help the maize farmers, who had insured the crop, get the compensation amount. “I urge all those farmers, who have not join the insurance scheme, to join, and also safeguard themselves economically in the event of natural disasters in future,” Palaniswami said.

The horticultural crop is raised by small and marginal farmers in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Namakkal, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Trichy, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Theni districts.