Supporting refugees in India what we achieved in 2021

FOREWORD

by UNHCR Chief of Mission for India and Maldives, Mr. Oscar Mundia

With 2021 marking the 70th Anniversary of the Refugee Convention, and the COVID-19 pandemic in its second year, coordination in addressing the different challenges of the refugee response in India has become even more important. By building on previous progress and seizing emerging opportunities, UNHCR marked several achievements this year due to strong coordination with partners and the steadfast generosity of the Government of India as a host country. UNHCR is proud to work with 10 NGO partners, government entities, civil society, the private sector, donors, the UN Resident Coordinator, and other UN agencies while ensuring that humanitarian response and development actions are aligned in the continued search for sustainable solutions.

India continues to be a generous host to refugees and asylum seekers since time immemorial and many refugee communities have thrived in the country. In this regard, I wish to express my gratitude to India and its people, who have consistently demonstrated a genuine interest in the refugee crisis in all its facets and implications. Today, India continues to host about 212,874 refugees and asylum-seekers including Sri Lankan refugees. We are encouraged by the inclusion of refugees in essential services, such as the current national COVID-19 vaccination drive and access to health care at par with citizens during this challenging time. In particular, we would like to express our gratitude and acknowledge the support for refugee families and children provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog, Law Enforcement Authorities, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).We are grateful to our sister UN agencies, in particular the UN Resident Coordinator, UNESCO, UN Women, WHO, UN Volunteers, UNDP, WFP, UNICEF, and UNFPA for ensuring that no one is left behind in the pursuit of sustainable development goals through their inclusive response. Our implementing partner NGOs and civil society remained at the forefront of our response, ensuring that assistance reached those in need. When the private sector came forward to support marginalized communities, including refugees and their host communities, we saw a whole-of-society approach in action. In this regard, we are grateful to Uber, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Hindustan Unilever, Facebook, Reckitt Benckiser, GAP Inc., and Mohammed Bin Rashed Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. This is a true display of the Global Compact of Refugees.

Despite the COVID-19 travel restrictions, about 105 refugees were resettled from India to third countries in 2021. More than 303 individuals departed on complementary pathways, including educational opportunities, family reunification, or humanitarian corridor. Resettlement and complementary pathways reduce the pressure on India as a host country. UNHCR continues its efforts to expand available opportunities for the refugee population that needs resettlement every year. A total of 96 refugees have returned to Sri Lankain 2021.With COVID-19 still impacting access to education for at least half of 2021, UNHCR continued to support refugees in implementing different programmes and modalities for remote learning. In coordination with partners, UNHCR procured educational tablets and digital devices to accelerate learning for 8,948 refugee children. Further to primary and secondary education, UNHCR continued to support refugee access to tertiary education through the DAFI scholarship programme, which this year offered scholarships to 43 new students.

In 2021, UNHCR continued to rely on and strengthen its community-based approach to protection, actively engaging refugees in decisions impacting their lives and strengthening their links with the Indian host communities. Community support committees played a key role in this community-based approach and the smooth and peaceful coexistence between refugees and their host communities. UNHCR’s Communication with Communities strategy, which includes social media, SMS texts, focus group discussions, the 24/7 helpline and the Help website, was critical in gauging key concerns among refugees and raising awareness on important issues, such as the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, the UN Verified campaign and the 16 Days of Activism. Following the adapting of services and modalities to a hybrid approach, UNHCR has been able to offer refugees both in-person and remote services throughout 2021. By early December, UNHCR had processed and renewed documentation for more than 5,873 new individual asylum applications, twice the number processed last year, while the backlog created due to the halt in services in 2020 was nearly cleared. In addition to registration services, UNHCR worked to ensure increased access for refugees to other protection services. The UNHCR Helpline, a key tool for two-way communication with refugees, was redesigned to respond more effectively to refugee and asylum seekers’ calls. The distribution of mobile phones to some refugee women leaders ensured that refugee women and children would still be able to seek guidance on protection issues.

UNHCR India spent over USD 14.2 million to cover the humanitarian needs of vulnerable individuals in 2021. This support was provided to vulnerable refugees and host communities in different forms, through monthly basic needs, cash assistance, COVID-19 emergency assistance, food, and other core relief items. The second wave of COVID-19 had an impact on all of us, leaving us with painful memories of suffering and struggle. However, it will also be remembered for the spirit of solidarity and resilience displayed by refugee and host communities. Refugees and fellow Indians worked together to support each other; from transporting patients to hospitals to performing last rites, feeding vulnerable families, and coordinating life-saving assistance for oxygen cylinders, beds, medication, and vaccine access. Such acts of kindness and solidarity keep us believing in humanity and the spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”

In 2022, recovery and resilience will continue to be our top priority, and it will be delightful to see more refugees than ever before contributing to their host communities.

In light of this, I am pleased to share this document which provides an overview of some of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) accomplishments in India, which are invariably the accomplishments of India and its people and everyone who was part of the refugee response in the country.