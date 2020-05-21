Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) crossed West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts: Cyclone warning for West Bengal coast: Red Message: Press Release - 9 (Dated: 20-05-2020, Time of issue: 1900 hours IST)

The Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) over Northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past 06 hours, crossed West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with a speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph across Sundarbans, near Lat. 21.65°N and longitude 88.3°E and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 20th May, 2020, over West Bengal coast near latitude 21.9°N and longitude 88.4°E, about 70 km nearly to the south of Kolkata (West Bengal), 95 km east-northeast of Digha (West Bengal), 35 km northeast of Sagar Islands and 185 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

Kolkata (Alipur) reported 112 kmph winds at 1752 hrs IST of today, the 20th May 2020.

The system is now being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Kolkata (West Bengal).