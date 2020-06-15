Super Cyclonic Storm “AMPHAN” over the southeast Bay of Bengal (16th – 21st May 2020): Summary

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Super Cyclonic Storm (SuCS) “AMPHAN” (pronounced as UM-PUN) was the first SuCS over the BoB, after the Odisha SuCS of 1999.

• It originated from the remnant of a Low Pressure Area which occurred in the near Equatorial Easterly wave over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal (BoB) on 13th May.

• It concentrated into a depression (D) over southeast BoB in the early morning of 16th May and further intensified into a deep depression (DD) in the same afternoon.

• It moved north- northwestwards and intensified into Cyclonic Storm over southeast BoB in the evening of 16th May, 2020. Moving nearly northwards, it further intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) over southeast BoB in the morning of 17th May.

• It underwent rapid intensification during subsequent 24 hours and accordingly intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) by the afternoon of 17th ,

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) in the early hours of 18th and into a SuCS around noon of 18th May, 2020.

• It maintained the intensity of SuCS over westcentral BoB for nearly 24 hours, before weakening into an ESCS over westcentral BoB around noon of 19th May.

• Thereafter, it weakened slightly and crossed West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts as a VSCS, across Sundarbans, during 1530-1730 hrs IST of 20th May, with maximum sustained wind speed of 155 – 165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph. It lay over West Bengal as a VSCS, gradually moving north-northeastwards during late evening to night of 20th May. It moved very close to Kolkata during this period.

• Moving further north-northeastwards, it weakened into an SCS over Bangladesh & adjoining West Bengal around mid-night of 20th May, weakened further into a CS over Bangladesh in the early hours of 21st May, into DD over Bangladesh around noon of 21st May and into a D over north Bangladesh in the evening of the same day. It further weakened and lay as a well marked low pressure area over north Bangladesh and neighbourhood around mid-night of 21st May.