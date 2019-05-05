05 May 2019

Sub:Very Severe Cyclonic Storm FANI over coastal Odisha weakened into Depression over Bangladesh

Report
from Government of India
Published on 04 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (352.04 KB)

PRESS RELEASE- 12

Time of issue: 1600 hours IST

Dated: 04-05-2019

Yesterday’s very severe cyclonic storm over coastal Odisha moved northnortheastwards weakened into a severe cyclonic storm over north coastal Odisha during same night (2030 hrs IST) over the same region. Continuing to move north-northeastwards, it further weakened into a cyclonic storm in the early morning (0530 hrs IST) over western parts of Gangetic West Bengal, into a deep depression in the morning (0830 hrs IST) over Bangladesh & adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and into a depression over Bangladesh around noon (1130 hrs IST) of today, the 4th May, 2019. It lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today over Bangladesh near latitude 24.3°N and longitude 89.3°E, about 120 km northnorthwest of Dhaka (Bangladesh) and 200 km south-southwest of Dhubri (Assam).

It is very likely to move northeastwards and weaken further into a well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.