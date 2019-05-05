Sub:Very Severe Cyclonic Storm FANI over coastal Odisha weakened into Depression over Bangladesh

PRESS RELEASE- 12

Time of issue: 1600 hours IST

Dated: 04-05-2019

Yesterday’s very severe cyclonic storm over coastal Odisha moved northnortheastwards weakened into a severe cyclonic storm over north coastal Odisha during same night (2030 hrs IST) over the same region. Continuing to move north-northeastwards, it further weakened into a cyclonic storm in the early morning (0530 hrs IST) over western parts of Gangetic West Bengal, into a deep depression in the morning (0830 hrs IST) over Bangladesh & adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and into a depression over Bangladesh around noon (1130 hrs IST) of today, the 4th May, 2019. It lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today over Bangladesh near latitude 24.3°N and longitude 89.3°E, about 120 km northnorthwest of Dhaka (Bangladesh) and 200 km south-southwest of Dhubri (Assam).

It is very likely to move northeastwards and weaken further into a well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours.