India
Subject: Withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from the entire country and simultaneous commencement of the Northeast Monsoon rains over extreme south peninsular India on today, the 28th October 2020 (Time of issue: 1800 hours IST)
Attachments
In view of significant reduction in rainfall activity over most parts of the country, the Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country on today, the 28th October 2020 (Annexure 1).
Simultaneously with the setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the Northeast Monsoon rains have commenced over extreme south peninsular India on today, the 28th October 2020.
Meteorological features and associated weather:
A cyclonic circulation lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamilnadu coast at lower tropospheric levels.
Under its influence, scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu & Puducherry during next 5 days with isolated heavy falls over south Tamilnadu on 28th & 29th October and over south Kerala on today, the 28th October, 2020.
Dry weather is very likely over Northwest, West, Central and East India during next 4 to 5 days.