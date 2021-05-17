Subject: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over Eastcentral Arabian Sea into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm: Cyclone Warning & post landfall outlook for Gujarat & Diu coasts (Red message)

TIME OF ISSUE: 0815 HOURS IST DATED: 17.05.2021

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 20 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of 17 th May, 2021 over eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 18.5°N and longitude 71.5°E, about 160 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 290 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat), 250 km south-southeast of Diu and 840 km south-southeast of Karachi (Pakistan).

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of 17th & cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) during the night (2000 – 2300 hrs IST) of 17 th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph