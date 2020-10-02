Subject: Salient Features of Monsoon 2020 - 01st October, 2020, 1500 hrs IST

Quantitatively, the 2020 All India monsoon seasonal rainfall during 1 June to 30 September 2020 has been 95.8 cm against the long period average of 88.0 cm based on data of 1961-2010 (109% of its Long Period Average (LPA)).

Considering the recent years since 1990, the all India seasonal rainfall this year was third highest, after 112% of LPA in 1994 and 110% of LPA in 2019.

Thus 2019 & 2020 are the two consecutive years with above normal monsoon rainfall, after 1958 (110% of LPA) and 1959 (114% of LPA ) (Fig.1).

Considering four broad homogenous regions of India, the monsoon seasonal rainfall during 2020 has been 106%, 84%, 115% & 129% of LPA respectively over East and North-East(NE), NorthWest(NW), Central and South India. Therefore, seasonal rainfall has been excess over Central and South India, normal over East and NE India and deficient over NW India. Monthly and seasonal total rainfall over different broad homogeneous regions and all India are given in Fig. 2.

Out of 36 meteorological subdivisions, 2 subdivisions received large excess, 13 received excess and 16 subdivisions received normal monsoon rainfall during 2020 while only 5 subdivisions received deficient rainfall (Fig. 3). These 5 Met subdivisions which got deficient rains are Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura (- 32%), West Uttar Pradesh (-37%), Uttarakhand (-20%), Himachal Pradesh (-26%), Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (-34%) (Fig. 3).

Considering month to month rainfall variation over India as a whole, the season is very uniquely placed in the historical record for its distinct and contrasting month to month variation. The rainfall over country as a whole was 118%, 90%, 127% and 104% of LPA during June, July, August and September respectively (Fig 2). The spatial distribution of monthly rainfall over different MetSubdivisions is shown in Fig 4.

The week to week progress of monsoon rainfall over country as a whole and cumulative rainfall in percentage departure is shown in Fig. 5