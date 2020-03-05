Subject: Intense wet spell over northwest & adjoining Central India due to an active Western Disturbance during 5th March to 7th March, 2020.

In addition, there is high moisture feeding from Arabian Sea at lower & middle tropospheric levels over northwest India. Under its influence:

Widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall most likely over Western Himalayan region till 07th March and significant decrease thereafter. Isolated heavy rain/snowfall very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan from 05th to 07th and over Himachal Pradesh on 05th & 06th and over Uttarakhand on 06th March, 2020.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers most likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 5 th –7 th March, 2020 and scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Rajasthan till 6th March, 2020. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is also very likely over Punjab on 5th March; over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on 05th & 06th March, 2020.