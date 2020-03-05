India
Subject: Intense wet spell over northwest & adjoining Central India due to an active Western Disturbance during 5th March to 7th March, 2020.
A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Afghanistan & neighbourhood at middle-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, an induced low pressure area formed over southwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood today the 05th March, 2020 morning.
In addition, there is high moisture feeding from Arabian Sea at lower & middle tropospheric levels over northwest India. Under its influence:
Widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall most likely over Western Himalayan region till 07th March and significant decrease thereafter. Isolated heavy rain/snowfall very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan from 05th to 07th and over Himachal Pradesh on 05th & 06th and over Uttarakhand on 06th March, 2020.
Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers most likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 5 th –7 th March, 2020 and scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Rajasthan till 6th March, 2020. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is also very likely over Punjab on 5th March; over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on 05th & 06th March, 2020.
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan,
Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan during 05th & 06th March, 2020.
Due to confluence between westerly winds associated with the Western Disturbance and moist low level easterly wind from Bay of Bengal till 07th March over central & east India, moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning/hail/gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 05th & 06th March; over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha till 07th March and over northeastern states mainly Meghalaya and Tripura till 08th March, 2020.