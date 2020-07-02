India
Subject: Intense southwest monsoon rainfall spell over west & central India during next 5 days (Time of Issue: 1700 hrs IST Date: 01st July, 2020)
Current Meteorological Conditions
A cyclonic circulation lies over south Gujarat & neighbourhood and another over East Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood in lower & mid tropospheric levels. These two circulations are very likely to meander over the same region till 4th July.
High convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels from the Arabian sea very likely along west coast till 5th July and over plains of northwest India & central India from 3rd July, 2020.
Forecast & Warnings
Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely along West coast, Gujarat State and interior Maharashtra during next 5 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) very likely over Konkan & Goa on 3rd & 4th July and over Madhya Maharashtra on 4th July.
Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls most likely over Madhya Pradesh,
Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and East Uttar Pradesh during 1 st & 2nd July and increase in intensity & distribution thereafter during 3-5 th July