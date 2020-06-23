Subject: Intense southwest monsoon rainfall spell over northeast & adjoining east India during 22nd to 26th June 2020

Light to moderate widespread rainfall is very likley over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Bihar during 24th to 26th June, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 22nd to 26th June 2020. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya during 22nd to 26th June 2020.