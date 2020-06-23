India

Subject: Intense southwest monsoon rainfall spell over northeast & adjoining east India during 22nd to 26th June 2020

Current Meteorological Conditions

  • A trough runs from north Punjab to northwest Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels. Its eastern end is very likely to shift northward from 24 th June, 2020.

  • Convergence of strong moist southerlies/southwesterlies winds from the Bay of Bengal over northeast & adjoining east India is very likely during next 5 days.

  • With the above favourable scenario, the enhanced rainfall activity is likely over the northeastern states from 24th June onwards.

Forecast & Warnings

  • Light to moderate widespread rainfall is very likley over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim,
    Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days.

  • Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Bihar during 24th to 26th June, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 22nd to 26th June 2020. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya during 22nd to 26th June 2020.

