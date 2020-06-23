India
Subject: Intense southwest monsoon rainfall spell over northeast & adjoining east India during 22nd to 26th June 2020
Current Meteorological Conditions
A trough runs from north Punjab to northwest Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels. Its eastern end is very likely to shift northward from 24 th June, 2020.
Convergence of strong moist southerlies/southwesterlies winds from the Bay of Bengal over northeast & adjoining east India is very likely during next 5 days.
With the above favourable scenario, the enhanced rainfall activity is likely over the northeastern states from 24th June onwards.
Forecast & Warnings
Light to moderate widespread rainfall is very likley over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim,
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days.
Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Bihar during 24th to 26th June, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 22nd to 26th June 2020. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya during 22nd to 26th June 2020.