Subject: Intense rainfall spell over northeast & adjoining east India during 9th to 12th July, 2020. (Time of Issue: 1630 hrs IST, Date: 06th July, 2020)

  • The monsoon trough at mean sea level lies to south of its normal position. It is very likely to shift northwards towards the foothills of Himalayas from 09th July onwards.

  • High Convergence of southwesterly/southerly winds from Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels very likely over northeast & east India from 09th July onwards.

  • Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh on 09th & 10th July, 2020. Isolated extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) are also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 09th to 12 th July, 2020.

  • Isolated heavy rainfall likely to occur over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 09th to 12 th July, 2020.
    Detailed forecast & warnings for next 5 days are as follow:

