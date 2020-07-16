Subject: Intense rainfall spell over Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 15th & 16th July, 2020 (Time of Issue: 1800 hrs IST, Date: 15th July, 2020)

A cyclonic circulation lies over north Konkan & neighbourhood at lower troposheric levels.

An east-west shear zone runs roughly along Latitude 18°N at mid troposheric levels. In addition, there is high wind convergence along the West coast at lower tropospheric levels..

Under the influence of above meteorological conditions,

a) Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat State during next 5 days.

b) Heavy to very heavy falls at a few places very likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on today, the 15th and at isolated places on 16th July; isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Gujarat State during 15th to 17th . Isolated extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) also very likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on today, the 15th July and over Gujarat State on 16th July and decrease in intensity thereafter.