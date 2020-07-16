India

Subject: Intense rainfall spell over Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 15th & 16th July, 2020 (Time of Issue: 1800 hrs IST, Date: 15th July, 2020)

  • A cyclonic circulation lies over north Konkan & neighbourhood at lower troposheric levels.

  • An east-west shear zone runs roughly along Latitude 18°N at mid troposheric levels. In addition, there is high wind convergence along the West coast at lower tropospheric levels..

  • Under the influence of above meteorological conditions,

a) Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat State during next 5 days.

b) Heavy to very heavy falls at a few places very likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on today, the 15th and at isolated places on 16th July; isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Gujarat State during 15th to 17th . Isolated extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) also very likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on today, the 15th July and over Gujarat State on 16th July and decrease in intensity thereafter.

