Subject: (i) The Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal likely to concentrate into a Depression during next 12 hours and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours (2 Dec 2021)

Yesterday's Low Pressure area over central parts of Andaman Sea moved west-northwestwards and became a Well marked Low Pressure Area over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Andaman Sea in the early morning (0530 hrs IST) of today, the 2nd December 2021. It lay over southeast Bay of Bengal at 0830 hrs IST of today. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over southeast & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours. Then it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh — south Odisha coasts around 4th December morning. Thereafter it is likely to move north-northeastwards.

Rainfall warning: (Annexure II.)