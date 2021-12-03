India
Subject: (i) The Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal likely to concentrate into a Depression during next 12 hours and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours (2 Dec 2021)
Attachments
Yesterday's Low Pressure area over central parts of Andaman Sea moved west-northwestwards and became a Well marked Low Pressure Area over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Andaman Sea in the early morning (0530 hrs IST) of today, the 2nd December 2021. It lay over southeast Bay of Bengal at 0830 hrs IST of today. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over southeast & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours. Then it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh — south Odisha coasts around 4th December morning. Thereafter it is likely to move north-northeastwards.
Rainfall warning: (Annexure II.)
2nd Dec.: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
3rd Dec.: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh.
4th Dec.: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall & extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, north & interior districts of Odisha and also over Gangetic west Bengal.
5th Dec.: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over West Bengal & Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura.
6th Dec.: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.