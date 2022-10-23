Subject: Depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal (Pre-Cyclone Watch: West Bengal coast) Time of Issue: 0145 Hours IST, Dated: 23.10.2022

Depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 2330 hours IST of 22nd October over eastcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 14.9°N and longitude 89.80°E, about 475 km northwest of Port Blair, 780 km south-southeast of Sagar Island and 880 km south of Barisal (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to move northwestward and intensify further into a Deep Depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours. It is very likely to recurve gradually north-northeastwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal by 24th October morning. Thereafter, it would continue to move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around 25th October early morning.