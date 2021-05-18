Subject: Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over Gujarat region, TIME OF ISSUE: 1950 HOURS IST DATED: 18.05.2021

The Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over Saurashtra moved northnortheastwards with a speed of about 23 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today, the 18 th May, 2021 over Gujarat region near latitude 23.1°N and longitude 72.3°E, about 120 km south-southeast of Deesa (Gujarat), and 35 km west of Ahmedabad and 80 km east-northeast of Surendranagar (Gujarat).

It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a Deep Depression during next 03 hours and into a Depression during the subsequent 06 hours. The remnant of the system is very likely to move northeastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh during 19th & 20th May.