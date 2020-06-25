Subject: advance of southwest monsoon over northwest India (including Delhi) and intense spell over east & northeast India (Time of Issue: 1700 hrs IST Date: 24th June, 2020)

Current Meteorological Conditions

Advance of southwest Monsoon

The, southwest Monsoon has further advanced today into remaining parts of Kutch & Gujarat Region and Madhya Pradesh, some parts of Rajasthan, Chandigarh, North Punjab, most parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and entire Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Lat. 27°N/Long. 68°E, Jaisalmer, Pali, Sawai Madhopur, Mainpuri, Bijnor, Pathankot and Lat. 33°N/Long. 74°E (Annexure-1).