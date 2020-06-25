India
Subject: advance of southwest monsoon over northwest India (including Delhi) and intense spell over east & northeast India (Time of Issue: 1700 hrs IST Date: 24th June, 2020)
Current Meteorological Conditions
A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Rajasthan at lower tropospheric levels.
Another cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh at lower tropospheric levels.
A trough runs from northwest Rajasthan to south Bihar at lower tropospheric levels.
Advance of southwest Monsoon
The, southwest Monsoon has further advanced today into remaining parts of Kutch & Gujarat Region and Madhya Pradesh, some parts of Rajasthan, Chandigarh, North Punjab, most parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and entire Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad.
The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Lat. 27°N/Long. 68°E, Jaisalmer, Pali, Sawai Madhopur, Mainpuri, Bijnor, Pathankot and Lat. 33°N/Long. 74°E (Annexure-1).
Conditions have become favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, most parts of Haryana and Punjab during next 24 hours.