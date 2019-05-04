04 May 2019

Sub:Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm “FANI” over northwest Bay of Bengal crossed Odisha coast close to Puri between 0800 to 1000 hrs IST of today, the 3rd May 2019: Cyclone Warning for Odisha & West Bengal: Red Message

Published on 03 May 2019
PRESS RELEASE- 11

Time of issue: 1615 hours IST

Yesterday’s extremely severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal (BoB) moved north-northeastwards and crossed Odisha coast close to Puri with maximum sustained wind speed of 175-185 kmph gusting to 205 kmph between 0800 to 1000 hrs IST of today, the 03rd May, 2019. It weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm at 1130 hrs IST of 03 rd May, 2019 and lay centred over coastal Odisha near latitude 20.2°N and longitude 85.9°E, about 10 km east of Bhubaneswar (Odisha) and 30 km south of Cuttack (Odisha) .

It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a severe cyclonic storm during next nine hours. It is very likely to emerge into Gangetic West Bengal as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph by early morning ofth May. It is very likely to move further north-northeastwards and emerge into Bangladesh onth May evening as a cyclonic storm with wind speed 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph.

The cyclone is being tracked by Doppler Weather Radars Gopalpur & Paradip.

Forecast track and intensity are given in the following table:

