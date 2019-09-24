24 Sep 2019

Sub:Cyclonic Storm “Hikaa” intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over northwest and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea

PRESS RELEASE-3
Time of issue: 1230 hours IST
Dated: 24-09-2019

Yesterday’s cyclonic storm “HIKAA” over northeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea intensified into a severe cyclonic storm in the same evening (1430 hours IST) over northeast and adjoining northwest & central Arabian Sea. Moving nearly westwards, it further intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm in the early morning (0530 hours IST) of today, the 24th September, 2019.
Continuing to move nearly westwards, it lay centred in the morning (0830 hours IST) of today, the 24th September over northwest and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 20.1°N and longitude 60.3°E, about 880 km west-southwest of Karachi (Pakistan), 160 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman) and about 280 km east-northeast of Duqm (Oman).

It is likely to maintain its intensity of very severe cyclonic storm for next six hours and weaken gradually thereafter. It is very likely to move west-southwestwards and cross Oman coast between lat. 19. 5°N and 20°N close to Duqm around 2030 hours IST of 24th September 2019 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph.

