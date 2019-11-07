Sub:(A) Cyclonic Storm ‘Bulbul’ (Pronounced as Bul bul) over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal: CYCLONE WATCH FOR WEST BENGAL AND NORTH ODISHA COASTS (B) Depression over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea

India Meteorological Department Earth System Science Organisation (Ministry of Earth Sciences)

TIME OF ISSUE: 1700 HOURS IST

DATED: 07.11.2019

BULLETIN NO. : 20 (BOB/04/2019)

(A) Cyclonic Storm ‘Bulbul’ (Pronounced as Bul bul) over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

The Cyclonic Storm ‘Bulbul’ (Pronounced as Bul bul) over eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 21 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 1430 hrs IST of today, the 7 th November 2019, over westcentral & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal, near Lat.15.5°N and Long. 88.4°E about 560 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 680 km southsoutheast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 740 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh) . It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 6 hours. It is very likely to move initially north-northwestwards for next 12 hours and then nearly northwards tillth November morning and then re-curve northeastwards towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal.

[...]

BULLETIN NO. : 67 (ARB/04/2019)

B) Depression over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea

The Depression over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea moved eastnortheastwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centered at 1430 hrs IST of today, the 07th November, 2019 over northeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 20.2°N and longitude 70.6°E, about 80 km to the south of Veraval (Gujarat) and 70 km to the south of Diu. It is very likely to move east-northeastwards, weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over northeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea off south Gujarat coast during next 6 hours.