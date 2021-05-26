Sub: The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "Yaas" (pronounced as "Yass") over northwest Bay of Bengal – (Cyclone Warning for Odisha – West Bengal coasts- Red Message) Time of issue: 0730 Hours IST Dated: 26.05.2021

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm „Yaas‟ (pronounced as „Yass‟) over northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 15 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 26 th May, 2021 over northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.8°N and longitude 87.3°E, about 40 km east of Dhamra, 90 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 90 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross north Odisha coast to the north of Dhamra and south of Balasore during noon of today, the 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.

The Cyclone is being tracked by Doppler Weather RADAR at Paradip.