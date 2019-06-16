Sub: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘VAYU’ over Northeast & adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea TIME OF ISSUE: 1630 HOURS IST DATED: 15.06.2019

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘VAYU’ (pronounced as VAA’YU) over northeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea continued to move westwards with a speed of about 08 kmph in last six hours and lay centred at 1430 hrs IST of today, the 15th June, 2019 near latitude 20.7°N and longitude 66.7°E over northeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 325 km west-southwest of Porbandar (Gujarat), 380 km west-southwest of Veraval (Gujarat) and 435 km nearly west of Diu. The system is very likely to move nearly westwards during next 24 hours with gradual weakening and recurve northeastwards thereafter and cross north Gujarat coast as a Depression by the evening of 17th June 2019.