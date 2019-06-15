15 Jun 2019

Sub: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘VAYU’ over Northeast & adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea TIME OF ISSUE: 0130 HOURS IST DATED: 15.06.2019

from Government of India
Published on 15 Jun 2019 View Original
The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘VAYU’ (pronounced as VAA’YU) over northeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea moved westwards with a speed of about 03 kmph in last six hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday, the 14th June, 2019 near latitude 20.8°N and longitude 67.8°E over northeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 210 km west-southwest of Porbandar (Gujarat), 270 km nearly west of Veraval (Gujarat) and 320 km nearly west of Diu (Gujarat). The system is very likely to move nearly westwards during next 48 hours and recurve northeastwards thereafter.

The system is moving nearly westwards. However, Porbandar & Devbhoomi Dwarka districts are likely to experience squally winds speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph and Gir Somnath & Junagarh districts with strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph during next 12 hours and decrease subsequently

