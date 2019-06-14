Sub: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘VAYU’ over Northeast & adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea TIME OF ISSUE: 1630 HOURS IST DATED: 14.06.2019

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘VAYU’ (pronounced as VAA’YU) over northeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea moved west-southwestwards with a speed of about 04 kmph in last six hours and lay centred at 1430 hrs IST of today, the 14 th June, 2019 near latitude 20.9°N and longitude 68.1°E over northeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 180 km west-southwest of Porbandar (Gujarat), 230 km west of Veraval (Gujarat) and 290 km west-northwest of Diu. The system is very likely to move nearly westwards during next 48 hours and recurve northeastwards thereafter.

The system is moving nearly westwards. However, Porbandar & Devbhoomi Dwarka districts are likely to experience squally winds speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph and Gir Somnath & Junagarh districts with strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph during next 12 hours decrease subsequently.