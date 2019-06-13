13 Jun 2019

Sub: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘VAYU’ over Northeast & adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea: Cyclone Warning for Gujarat Coast: Orange Message TIME OF ISSUE: 1700 HOURS IST DATED: 13.06.2019

Government of India
Published on 13 Jun 2019
Download PDF (806.31 KB)

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘VAYU’ (pronounced as VAA’YU) over northeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea moved northwestwards with a speed of about 07 kmph in last six hours and lay centred at 1430 hrs IST of today, the 13th June, 2019 near latitude 20.7°N and longitude 69.1°E over northeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 190 km west of Diu, 130 km westsouthwest of Veraval (Gujarat) and 120 km nearly south of Porbandar (Gujarat).

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards skirting the Saurashtra coast affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka with wind speed 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph during next 12 hours .

