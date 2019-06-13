Sub: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘VAYU’ over Northeast & adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea: Cyclone Warning for Gujarat Coast: Orange Message

BULLETIN NO. : 23 (ARB/01/2019)

TIME OF ISSUE: 0830 HOURS IST

DATED: 13.06.2019

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘VAYU’ (pronounced as VAA’YU) over Eastcentral & adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 11 kmph in last six hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 13 th June, 2019 near latitude 20.3°N and longitude 69.5°E over northeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 150 km south-southwest of Diu, 110 km southwest of Veraval (Gujarat) and 150 km nearly south of Porbandar (Gujarat).

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards skirting the Saurashtra coast affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka with wind speed 135-145 kmph gusting to 160 kmph from afternoon of 13 th June 2019.