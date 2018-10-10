Sub: (a) Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘TITLI’ over westcentral Bay of Bengal: Cyclone Warning for districts of north Andhra Pradesh & south Odisha coasts: Red Message.; (b) Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, ‘LUBAN’ over westcentral Arabian Sea

India Meteorological Department

Earth System Science Organisation

(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO.: 19 (BOB 08/2018) and BULLETIN NO. : 29 (ARB 04/2018)-Modified

TIME OF ISSUE: 1600 HOURS IST

DATED: 10.10.2018

(a) Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘TITLI’ over westcentral Bay of Bengal: Cyclone Warning for districts of north Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts: Red Message.

The very severe cyclonic storm, ‘TITLI’ is being monitored by the coastal Doppler Weather Radars at Visakhapatnam, Gopalpur and Paradip. The latest observations indicate that the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘TITLI’ over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of about 18 kmph during past 06 hours and lay cantered at 1430 hrs IST of today, the 10th October 2018 over Westcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 17.2°N and longitude 85.5°E, about 230 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 190 km southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to intensify further during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Odisha & adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur & Kalingapatnam around morning of 11th October. Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve northeastwards, move towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and weaken gradually.