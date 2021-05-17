Sub: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over eastcentral Arabian Sea: Cyclone Warning for Gujarat & Diu coasts (Orange Message), Time of issue: 1530 hours IST Dated: 16-05-2021

Yesterday’s Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm in the same afternoon (1430 hrs IST of 15th May). Continuing to move further northwards, it intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm in the early hours (0230 hrs IST) of today, the 16 th May, 2021.

Continuing to move northwards, it lay centered at 1130 hours IST over eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 15.7°N and longitude 72.7°E, about 120 km west-northwest of PanjimGoa, 380 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 620 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat) and 790 km southeast of Karachi (Pakistan).

It is very likely to intensify further during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move northnorthwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of 17th & cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around 18 th May early morning.

The System is being monitored by Doppler weather RADAR Goa.