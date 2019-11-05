Sub: (A) Very Severe Cyclonic storm ‘MAHA’ (Pronounced as M’maha) over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea: CYCLONE ALERT FOR GUJARAT COAST: YELLOW MESSAGE, TIME OF ISSUE: 1700 HOURS IST DATED: 05.11.2019

India Meteorological Department

Earth System Science Organisation

(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO. : 51 (ARB/04/2019) & BULLETIN NO. : 04 (BOB/04/2019)

Sub: (A) Very Severe Cyclonic storm ‘MAHA’ (Pronounced as M’maha) over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea: CYCLONE ALERT FOR GUJARAT COAST: YELLOW MESSAGE; (B) Depression over eastcentral & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea

BULLETIN NO. : 51 (ARB/04/2019)

The Very severe cyclonic storm MAHA (Pronounced as M’maha) over westcentral & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea moved east-northeastwards with a speed of 04 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 1430 hrs IST of 05 th November, 2019 over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 19.8°N and longitude 63.8°E, about 640 km west-southwest of Porbandar (Gujarat), 690 km west-southwest of Veraval (Gujarat) and 750 km west-southwest of Diu.

It is very likely to move east-northeastwards with rapid weakening. It is very likely to cross Gujarat coast around Diu as a Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 70-80 Kmph gusting to 90 Kmph around morning hours of 7th November, 2019.